Top-ranked Wayne State College remains unbeaten in conference play with win over Warriors

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - For the third straight week, the Wayne State Wildcats volleyball team is ranked #1 in the AVCA Division II Coaches Poll.

They’re also the last unbeaten team left in NSIC play sitting at 5-0. The Wildcats were back at home on Tuesday night hosting Winona State for an NSIC battle.

Starting off in set one, off the serve the Wildcats set it up on the outside left where Channatee Robles gives the hard hit sending it down for the kill.

Later on, the Wildcats now send it the other way getting it out to Taya Beller comes in with force for the no doubter.

But Winona State wouldn’t go down without a fight. They get this ball right to the middle where Gianna Vollrath slams this one down sending the Cats flying.

But Wayne State would prevail. Rachel Walker sets up Kelsie Cada on the outside who gets another kill. Wayne State wins 3-1, and Rachel Walker becomes just the fourth player in Wayne State College volleyball history to hit 4,000 career set assists.

