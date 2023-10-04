Two members of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors tour the Law Enforcement Center construction site

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Last month, KTIV confirmed with contractors that there would be a surprising seven-month delay to complete Woodbury County’s new Law Enforcement Center.

Now, for the first time since contractors admitted the LEC won’t open until April of 2024, two Woodbury County supervisors are talking about what they saw when they toured the LEC, last week.

During last Wednesday’s tour, Supervisors Matthew Ung and Mark Nelson said they saw every room except for the county attorney’s office. That office is already done and is closed off to keep dust and debris out.

Ung and Nelson said the facility still needs some final coats of paint. Some fixtures, toilets, and hood vents are still being installed, as well.

But most importantly, they saw the work being done on the fire dampeners. That installation work is what delayed the LEC project.

While workers have already installed 16 of the 37 dampeners, the process is still a long one.

“The damper issue is a colossal project. What we saw was basically that every single damper installation is a separate custom project. Requiring scaffolding in some cases inside finished rooms,” said Matthew Ung, Woodbury Board of Supervisors Chairman.

Ung also shared that the dampers are different sizes and need to be installed in different locations, which keeps them from streamlining the process.

Board members say they were pleased to receive the new information, however, they know communication needs to continue.

“We are going to continue to look for those weekly progress reports. And if not, more often so that we can keep apprised of what is going on and also make sure that we bring this project to completion and fruition. Which is what the taxpayers are owed and what we want to be able to make sure happens,” said Jeremy Taylor, Woodbury Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman.

The rest of the board hopes to visit the building before it is completed.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.