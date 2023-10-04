United Center holds corn hole tournament to support United Way

By Joe McMahan
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The businesses inside the United Center, in downtown Sioux City, have joined forces to bring awareness to the United Way of Siouxland’s mission.

They had a little fun at the same time by hosting a corn hole tournament. It’s an extra incentive for employees when they consider donating to United Way.

“We’re doing this for the United Way of Siouxland nonprofit. United Way of Siouxland helps other nonprofits in the Siouxland metro like Boys and Girls Club stuff like that and this is our fundraising event with the United Real Estate Company,” said Daniel Nguyen with United Real Estate Solutions.

Besides bragging rights, the winners of the championship rounds of the corn hole tournament will also get the opportunity to throw the first of several pies in the face of their company’s CEO.

