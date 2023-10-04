Vermillion wins Class A state golf title

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, SD (KTIV) - After two days and 36 holes of golf, Siouxland you have yourself a champion!

As the Vermillion Tanagers hung on to the class A state golf championship by just one stroke, with a team score of 66 over or 642 as a squad. Leading the way for the Tanagers was Cooper Girard whose triple bogey on the 18th was just good enough to get the job done and bring a title to Vermillion.

Dakota Valley finished the tournament in 3rd, led by Matt DeBeer.

