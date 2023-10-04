Wayne County Emergency Manager recalls tornado recovery after 2013 twister

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - After any major disaster, emergency management crews are there to aid in recovery efforts and ensure the communities they serve get the help they need. In 2013, Nic Kemnitz worked as Emergency Manager for Wayne County when a tornado struck, tearing through Wayne’s Business Park.

Ten years later, Kemnitz walked KTIV through the days after the storm and how his team and the community came together to aid in recovery efforts.

”It was clouded over like this. Like it is today,” Kemnits recalled, standing outside Wayne’s courthouse in September 2023. “And then a couple of hours later the cap broke and then it was here.”

After hearing reports of damage, Wayne Emergency Manager Nic Kemnitz rushed back to the city from his storm spotter location.

“It was overwhelming. From the personal side, you know, it’s one thing to get called out to go to another community or another area of the state to help in a response. But here it is different because you live here, you know, all the people are local,” he said. “I know a lot of the people that were injured. I know the people that were in the businesses, some of the people that were evacuated, so you had the personal side here, too.”

Kemnitz coordinated the response and recovery after the EF4 struck.

“There are so many there was a lot of mutual aid that day and there was for the responders as well as the community. It took so many people that evening to make this whole work,” he told KTIV.

Once the initial storm clean-up was done, the rebuilding work began.

“We set up a long-term recovery team with a lot of business owners in the City of Wayne and in the county and started helping bring back the community to a new normal and whatever that was going to look like,” said Kemnitz

While he thinks Wayne recovered well, Kemnitz is indebted to all the agencies that came to lend a hand from neighboring cities, counties, and states.

“Just want to reiterate, you know, thank you to all the mutual aid and everyone that came and helped us that evening,” he said. “It was overwhelming but I was very appreciative.”

Kemnitz said the lessons learned from that experience have helped them train for an even better response should a disaster like this happen again.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.