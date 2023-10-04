What are the most popular Halloween candies for Siouxland states this year?

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s Halloween season again and while Sioxulanders prepare their costumes and stock up on candy, the website candystore.com has released its annual list of the most popular Halloween candies by state.

In Iowa, the top two spots have flip-flopped from last year’s list, with Reese’s Cups surpassing M&M’s to take the top spot. M&M’s dropped to the number two spot, and Hershey’s Mini Bars maintained its spot at number three.

For Nebraska, Sour Patch Kids takes the first spot followed by classic Salt Water Taffy. Then in South Dakota, the top candy this year is Starburst with number two being Jolly Ranchers.

Nationwide, the most popular candy was Reese’s Cups followed by M&M’s and Hot Tamales.

The post on candystore.com says staff compiled the map below using 15 years of data.

This map compiled by CandyStore.com shows what each state's favorite candy is this year. (CandyStore.com)

The National Retail Federation reports spending for Halloween candy should hit more than $3.6 billion. That’s a 16-percent jump from last year.

