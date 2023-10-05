1 injured, 1 taken into custody after Sioux City stabbing

One woman is in police custody after a stabbing Thursday afternoon in Sioux City.
One woman is in police custody after a stabbing Thursday afternoon in Sioux City.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thursday afternoon there was a stabbing in downtown Sioux City involving two transients.

According to police at the scene, a dispute began in the 600 block of Pearl Street between a man and a woman. Police say the two continued their dispute a few blocks away near the Ponca Tribe building. At one point, police say the woman stabbed the man with a pocket knife.

”At this time it’s unknown what the dispute was about or what caused it,” said Officer William Hooks with the SCPD. “We just know that the victim sustained a stab wound to the back and we have the right female in custody.”

Authorities say the victim was transported to MercyOne and as of this time, he is stable.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

