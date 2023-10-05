Bronson, IA man asks the donor who saved his life to be his best man

BRONSON, Iowa (KTIV) - When we think of weddings, we think of the perfect match. But for one couple in Bronson, Iowa, the groom had found his perfect match a little over ten years ago, and it saved his life.

Ben Clark fought with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma two times before he turned 25. In 2012 doctors told him that his condition would become more difficult, and eventually impossible, to treat unless they found a bone marrow donor.

“When you’re first diagnosed, they set up a regiment for your chemo treatment, they start with what they feel is the best treatment,” said Clark. “But since it came back, they came out with plan B. Every time it comes back the treatment is less effective.”

After signing up with the stem cell donor center, DKMS, Ben found a match halfway around the world, who understood the importance of being a donor.

“When I was 8 years old, a family friend caught leukemia,” said Clark’s donor Jan Rolfes. “And that’s when you realize that’s a very bad thing that could happen to a person. I couldn’t register because I was just 8 years old but my mother got registered and all of our friends tried to save his life.”

Thanks to Jan’s donation, Ben was able to make a full recovery. Almost a decade later the two met for the first time over Zoom.

“In December of 2020, we exchanged emails, that’s how we first got in contact was through email. And then we were able to set up a Zoom meeting in January 2021.”

“We did the virtual meeting, which was quite funny because I thought it was going to be a very personal thing,” said Rolfes. “So I made sure that I was alone, and then I opened the Zoom call and his whole family was looking at me. I was like, ‘oh, maybe he sees this a little different.’ But it was fun, it was a lot of fun.”

In 2023, Ben was set to marry his, fiance Jayme. The couple decided to ask Jan and his girlfriend, to fly out to the wedding from their home in Germany. They also asked Jan to be Ben’s best man.

“No better person in the world than the man that gave me a second chance at life,” said Clark. “Between her brothers and my brothers, there were 5 brothers. They all stood up there and I’m sure they were all understanding.”

“What was nice was when we went in together, you could see the people realize what the situation was about. You could feel the atmosphere in the church; it was pretty cool,” said Rolfes.

Ben’s survival, and his wedding to Jayme, were possible thanks to Jan’s donation through DKMS. So, the couple decided to give their guests the chance to be someone else’s “perfect match”.

“Instead of wedding favors we had a donor drive at our wedding; and just gave our guests the opportunity to sign up and get on the DKMS registry,” said Ben’s wife, Jayme. “If they met the criteria, they were able to take a packet and get registered.”

“It’s a numbers game. A lot of people still die although we have a lot of people in the registry already. This is because the genetics are very rare, and they are so rare that often your own family cannot donate, you’re relying on foreigners,” said Rolfes. “The more foreigners you have the bigger chance that one of them is going to have your very unique genetic markers.”

Every 9 minutes, an American is lost to blood cancer, and 70% of people suffering from it must rely on donors outside of their families.

