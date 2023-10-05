Fate of $15.5 million bond for Lawton-Bronson school will be decided in November

LAWTON, IOWA (KTIV) - November’s general election, in Iowa, will mean city and school district races, and bond issues, on the ballot.

In the Lawton-Bronson Community School District, voters will decide on a 15-million dollar bond.

If it’s approved on November 7th, the bond would pay for the addition of an auditorium, another gymnasium, and a fitness center to the junior-senior high school.

Imagine a football team without a football field, a basketball team without a gym, or a track team without a track. That’s what some students, in extracurricular activities at Lawton-Bronson, are facing.

“We have a wonderful vocal music program, we have a wonderful instrumental band program, and we have a great speech program, but we do not have an auditorium,” said Chad Shook, the superintendent at Lawton-Bronson.

Shook said these additions will make the experience of being an Eagle even better. But, plans have come together more quickly than anticipated because of an unexpected change.

“Back during the last legislative session, the legislature took action to make it so we could only vote for a general obligation bond in November on election Tuesday. We had not originally planned to run this until March,” said Shook.

With the updated timeline, the goal is to get information to the public.

“We’ll have community meetings on October 17th and 18th with one meeting being in Bronson and one meeting being in Lawton,” said Shook.

During these meetings the public can come learn more and ask their own questions about the 15.5-million-dollar bond.

“I think number one is the natural question. What’s this going to do to my property taxes, and that’s a big question, and that’s a legitimate question, that’s a legitimate concern that our citizens are going to have to decide,” said Shook .

If the bond passes it would be a 20-year note that brings a $3.02 increase on the school levy.

If the bond passes, new classrooms would be generated. That’s because the district’s plans would move the wrestling room to the current fitness center giving students more space to learn.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.