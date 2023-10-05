Former city clerk for Ponca, NE allegedly deleted decades of city data before being fired

PONCA, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska’s State Auditor claims a former city clerk, in Ponca, deleted decades’ worth of city files before she was fired. Auditor Mike Foley also accused the clerk of double paying herself and using the city credit card for non-city purchases.

According to the auditor, city officials suspected Denise Peterson was going to delete files before her last day, so they put a program to back up the files on her computer. But the auditor said Peterson deleted that program too, wiping almost all of the files from Ponca’s system.

According to Nebraska State Auditor Mike Foley, former Ponca City Clerk Denise Peterson purchased drinks and clothes using the city’s credit card. Then, Foley says, she paid the bill using taxpayer dollars.

Peterson is accused of deleting 18 to 20 gigabytes of city data, including decades worth of meeting minutes and financial information.

“And I’ve never seen anything quite like this, it’s over-the-top behavior that I would describe as malicious behavior. Seems to be it’s designed to cripple the city,” said Foley.

KTIV reached out to a number listed for Peterson in the phone book, but she didn’t respond.

And the auditor alleges she didn’t just delete files from the city hall in Ponca, he also says Peterson double-paid herself on occasion, costing taxpayers even more money.

“I think the excuse might have been vacation (payout) but it sounds like in the letter you’re not buying that either?” asked KTIV’s Matt Hoffmann to Auditor Foley.

“We’re not, we’re not buying that. No, we (have) two paychecks issued during the same pay period, the exact same dollar amount right to the penny, that would not have been a vacation payout that was a payroll check,” answered Foley.

Foley said he hopes Dixon County prosecutors, or the attorney general’s office, picks up the case. He said Peterson could face prosecution for abuse of public records, among other charges.

“I think when people started asking her certain questions, she must have realized she was being watched and investigated, and I (think) she was trying to just kind of cover her tracks, by erasing all these files,” said Foley.

No motive has been released for Peterson’s actions. Though we’re hoping for more clarity soon. Ponca is hosting a special city council meeting, on Thursday night, at City Hall and it starts at 7 p.m. KTIV will be at this meeting. Be sure to check back in this article later tonight for more information from the meeting.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.