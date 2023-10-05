Frost, or even a freeze, possible by Saturday morning

**Freeze Watch for central and western Siouxland Friday night into Saturday morning**

Freeze Watch (KTIV)

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Another cold front moved through Siouxland Thursday morning and we felt the effects by seeing winds gusting between 30 and 40 miles per hour.

That northwest wind will continue to bring cooler conditions into the KTIV viewing area and even some clouds and light showers into very early Friday morning with lows near 40 degrees.

Temperatures won’t rebound very much on Friday with highs only in the 50s expected under partly cloudy skies and with winds gusting over 40 miles per hour at times, especially early in the day.

Western Siouxland will be in a Wind Advisory Friday from 7 am until 1 pm when winds could gust over 40 miles per hour.

Then the chance will exist for the first frost or freeze of the season by Saturday morning.

Skies will clear out Friday night and the wind will be settling down which could cause lows to dip into the low 30s across the region by early Saturday morning.

A Freeze Watch is in effect for most of central and western Siouxland from Friday night into Saturday morning to make us aware of the chilly conditions coming our way and what it mean for sensitive plants and the like.

Saturday should then not be as windy of a day although temperatures will stay below average as highs will only make it into the upper 50s.

It will still be chilly Saturday night, but not as cold with lows in the upper 30s expected.

Temperatures will keep rebound for the latter part of the weekend with highs on Sunday making it into the upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky with a bit more of a breeze returning.

Will that warming trend continue into next week?

I’ll be showing you the rest of the 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.