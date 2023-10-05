From Heartbreak to Healing: The Wayne, Nebraska Tornado, 10 Years Later

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - Friday, Oct. 4, 2013, began like any other fall day. It was the end of the work week, and many were looking forward to a weekend of nice weather, but, as the work day was winding down, Mother Nature was winding up.

Just before 5:30 p.m., an EF4 tornado, which had formed south of Wayne, slammed into several farms As it made its way northeast, it tracked toward the city’s business park, just missing the heart of town including Wayne State College where thousands of students lived.

Still, the tornado tore through the city’s business park and airport in minutes. In honor of the 10-year anniversary, we look back on that fateful day, reliving the storm through the eyes of those whose lives it changed, forever, and learn how they’ve come back better and stronger.

Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers looks back at the storm

“You could see there was going to be a severe weather set up for that day, but I don’t think you’ll always know exactly the amount of severe weather you’re going to get from it or the fact that there could be multiple tornadoes all touching down the KTIV viewing area at the same time.”

Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers was working on Oct. 4, 2013, watching the storms develop as they moved into the Siouxland region.

“The moisture, the instability, there was a warm front lifting its way into the area,” he said. “So everything was there to kind of cause the spin that you are concerned about with tornado formation. And obviously, as the day went along, that all came very true.”

Once you see where the atmosphere is most unstable, the storms get going,” Demers recalled. “It’s like okay, Mother Nature’s dealt her hand. How’s this going to go from here?”

A storm spotter first noticed the tornado on the ground outside of Wayne.

“All of a sudden, this thing touched the ground. Almost immediately this has been reported as a large destructive tornado, and it was moving to the northeast,” Demers said. ”So at that point, we knew Wayne was in his path, for example, and it’s just all about the mode of how are we going to keep everybody safe. I think when you’re looking at radar, you’re kind of doing it as a meteorologist. You’re saying ‘Hey, this is what I’m seeing’, ‘this could be a tornado.’ You start getting the reports that this is a large tornado. And I think that’s when you get those first reports of damage being done and well people’s lives are probably being threatened or being injured. It does affect me as a human as an individual, I hear those kinds of reports and I do like literally in my stomach. I do right now as I’m talking about it.”

Demers could see the debris ball on the radar as the tornado was moving through Wayne’s Business Park.

“You kind of have to deal with that on a human level while you are covering the storm. It’s like okay, I have a lot of important information to get out but wow, I’m really concerned about these people and I hope this isn’t as bad as it’s sounding right now.”

“You have so many thoughts going through your head. You’re wondering, okay, you have a lot of people been injured? Or did this go just southeast of town? Did we get lucky?” DeMers recalled. “There’s so many things you’re thinking about. But you’ve got to kind of stay on task and say, where’s the storm now, we got to see the next people safe. A where it’s going to the next community. At the end of the day, I think you’re asking yourself, did we do enough? Were we on fast enough? Did we give people the information they needed to stay safe? And you just really hope you did.”

A storm chaser warns Wayne residents to take shelter

Several storm chasers were in northeast Nebraska that day tracking the storm. One chaser went above and beyond to warn people to get people to safety as the tornado approached.

Storm chasers provide essential information in times of severe weather. Oftentimes, they are the people on the ground who first spot tornadoes as they form. One chaser saw the Wayne tornado on the ground and did everything he could to urge people to seek shelter.

Chaser Matt Phelps was driving through Wayne with fellow chasers Bill Manos and Donovan Gruner. Phelps saw the tornado form, get larger, and bear down on Wayne that Friday night. Phelps, from his car, tried to warn onlookers trying to get a glimpse of the storm as it approached Wayne.

”It’s a tornado! It’s a mile-wide tornado coming this way! Get inside, it’s a mile wide!”

After warning residents, the chase team drove by portions of the city that would be destroyed moments later.

Phelps tells KTIV’s Cat Taylor that he didn’t hear the tornado sirens go off that evening and felt like he had a responsibility to alert the people that he saw standing outside to seek shelter.

The Krusemark family home is destroyed

The tornado traveled 18 miles, cutting a path diagonally through Wayne. One of the first in its path was the Krusemark Family’s farm just south of Wayne.

Matt, Traci, and their three young daughters took shelter as the twister tore their home apart.

“I grabbed the tornado shelter door, pulled it shut, and I seen the trees go flying by the basement window,” recalled Matt Krusemark. “I guess I pulled the door shut. And I think the house was gone.”

In minutes, everything they owned was destroyed.

“I just remember opening the door slowly,” said Matt. “I could see daylight. The house was gone.”

KTIV’s Matt Breen spoke to the Krusemark family at their home, on the same property they lived on that day 10 years ago. To hear more about their journey that day and how they rebuilt, visit this story here.

“It’s all gone” - Sand Creek Post & Beam finds solace in the Wayne business community

“I’d never felt like that before. It wasn’t really fear. It was just how could something like this happens so quickly, without any kind of notice.”

Wayne’s Business Park took a direct hit from that EF-4 tornado 10 years ago. Back then, Sand Creek Post & Beam was celebrating nine years in business and looking forward to many more as a family-owned company in Northeast Nebraska.

That tornado radically changed those plans in just minutes.

Sand Creek Post & Beam was reduced to rubble after a tornado ripped through Wayne's Business Park on October 4, 2013. (Sand Creek Post & Beam/Timberlyne)

Len Dickinson and Jule Goeller, co-owners of Sand Creek Post & Beam, were home in Pilger when the tornado struck their business that Friday night. One employee, Brandon Hanson, saw the weather change and was able to get all of the employees on site that night to safety. But Sand Creek Post & Beam was destroyed.

“And we couldn’t get any closer than about a block,” Goeller recalled once they got into Wayne. “We walked through the debris got onto the property and I think I was immediately in shock. I couldn’t say anything. And here’s my husband. And he’s literally like this…,” she said emotionally, “saying it’s all gone.”

Sand Creek Post & Beam rebuilt in the same spot they started in Wayne. Now called Timberlyne, they mark the anniversary every year with a “Toast the Tornado” event for their employees, many of whom were working with them in 2013.

KTIV’s Katie Copple sat down with them to learn more about why they decided to rebuild in Wayne. You can see their full story here.

Grossenburg Implement staff take shelter as tornado rips building apart

“I thought I gotta check on that guy one more time. I took two steps toward the door, heard it coming, took two steps back the other way. And the next thing I remember was the roof went off.”

Just a block away sat Grossenburg Implement with millions of dollars in farm equipment, and dozens of lives, in the tornado’s path. Those survivors hid wherever they could, bathrooms and storage closets, to try and escape the twister’s winds.

In 2013, Dave Olson was the general manager of Grossenburg Implement. He was at the Wayne business when the storm rolled into town.

“One of our salesmen had left. And he tried to get back into town, decided it was raining too hard and came back. He came to the back door and tried to get in and I went over to let him in,” Olson said. “And I couldn’t get the door open. Because the wind was blowing so hard. I told him and motioned him to go to one of the other doors. I turned around and walked back toward my office.”

KTIV’s Matt Breen spoke with Olson and another employee who took shelter at Grossenburg that evening. You can see that story here.

Wayne wasn’t the only tornado in Siouxland

Wayne wasn’t the only Siouxland community touched by tornadoes on Oct. 4, 2013.

Several other tornadoes touched down, including an EF2 in Macy, Nebraska, and EF1 in Sloan, Iowa, an EF1 between Woodbury and Cherokee Counties in Iowa, and another EF4 outside of Climbing Hill, Iowa.

KTIV’s cameras visited several of those communities in the days after the storms, where homes, businesses and farmsteads were damaged or reduced to rubble.

There were more than a dozen confirmed tornadoes from that storm system that moved through the tri-state region.

Thankfully, no major injuries or deaths were reported in the tornado outbreak.

Staying weather-aware

