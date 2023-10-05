Morningside University and Marto are brewing a new beer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Marto Brewing and Morningside University have something brewing together.

“Dear Old Maroon” will make its debut at Taste of Morningside after the homecoming game against Concordia.

Marto says the brew is a steamed beer and is like a typical Lager that has some fruity undertones.

This was a way to get Morningside branding out there and get interest from their alumni.

“To engage our alumni and get the Morningside brand out there. You know we deliver a quality product when it comes to education where we say hey time to deliver a quality product of beer so we thought our alumni would love this,” said Director of Alumni Engagement Morningside University Alex Watters.

The beer will be available at Marto Brewing Company, both on tap and in cans.

It will also be for sale at East End Gas Station, Beer of Floyd, Charlie’s Wine and Spirits, Sioux City Fareway and Sioux City HyVee.

