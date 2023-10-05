Northeast Community College men’s soccer team off to historic start, still aiming for bigger goals

NORFOLK, NE (KTIV) -When you think about great soccer, your mind probably doesn’t go to northeast Nebraska, but that might be changing.

For the first time in nearly a decade of existence the Northeast Community College Hawks men’s soccer team is ranked #1 nationally in NJCAA Division 2.

”We got to be the best versions of ourselves every single day, and like my guys talked about they all hold each other to a standard, I hold them to a standard, and they hold me to a standard because we’re one,” said Adam Potter, the head coach of the NECC men’s soccer team.

For the Northeast men’s Hawks soccer team, being ranked number one in the nation is an outstanding accomplishment, they have gotten there in a number of ways including, intense practice and intense games, a great mentality instilled by head coach Adam Potter, but most importantly, according to the players, building chemistry on and off the field.

“We have a really close group. There are no little groups within the team everyone is one big family I’ll say. That’s what makes it really enjoyable, everyone gets along really well we study together in the union, we all eat lunch together, I think we probably spend apart from when we’re sleeping majority of the day together. So, it’s a really close group and I think that definitely benefits us on the pitch as well,” said Tom Hennah, a sophomore defender for the Hawks.

“As soon as I had that phone call with coach Potter, I knew this is the place I wanted to be. And I’ve had no regrets so far, we’re a close-knit family, a close-knit community,” said Jeevan Purewal, a sophomore forward for the Hawks.

The journey to number one under coach Potter began when he took the job in late 2021.

He knew from the second he walked in the building he wanted to build the program the right way and with the right young men.

“It’s all about instilling the psychological mindset in your players, what do we need to do to get better each day, and approaching one day at a time, it’s the same thing that I instill in our guys this year, we just need to win one day at a time and get ready for the next one and grow day by day,” said coach Potter.

The feeling of a special season has taken over the Hawks locker room as they are 14-0 on the season and have racked up 81 goals.

“This year we are even more like a family, everybody is 100 percent bought in and coach has more experience now, so I think we are doing something special,” said Luca Baltzer, a sophomore midfielder for the Hawks.

Although the Hawks are undefeated and ranked as the best team in NJCAA Division 2, these players know there is more on the line with postseason play approaching.

“Currently ranked number one which is nice, but you know you don’t get to lift a trophy, or you don’t get a ring from being number one in the nation, you get that from winning nationals, so that’s everyone’s goal, that’s my goal and I think with the team that we have going on, nothing’s impossible,” said Hennah.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.