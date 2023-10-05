Our first frost is in the forecast Friday night.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today we will see a very nice fall day ahead of us, with highs in the mid to upper 60s and a few low 70s in southern Siouxland. When it comes to weather, we will see a mostly sunny day with a few clouds passing through later this afternoon.

Even though it is going to be a nice fall day, when it comes to the temperature and weather, our wind is going to be breezy. We have a chance of seeing wind gusts near 35 to 40 miles per hour out of the northwest.

Tonight, we are forecasting lows to be in the 40s all across Siouxland, with partly cloudy skies overhead. The wind will still be on the breezier side, with wind out of the northwest at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Friday morning, we have a chance of a few showers passing through Siouxland, and then it is looking to be a partly to mostly cloudy day with highs only topping off in the 50s. Also, we will see another breezy day with wind gusts near 40 miles per hour.

Friday night lows will be near freezing, so we have a Freeze Watch in effect for our Friday night. Lows in the forecast could get below 32 degrees. That will give us a chance to see our first frost of the year.

Then this weekend we will remain cool, with highs in the 60s and plenty of sunshine.

We have all the details in the attached video, and the latest will be on News 4 at Noon.

