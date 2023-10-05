Principal of Sergeant Bluff-Luton Middle School resigns

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sergeant Bluff-Luton Middle School has a new interim principal.

The school board made the appointment after the resignation of its long-time leader. Bill McKelvey tendered what the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District calls his “voluntary resignation” at a school board meeting Thursday morning. That resignation was effective immediately.

Both McKelvey and the school board have issued statements on the matter.

McKelvey said his resignation came after he was placed on administrative leave for restraining a student involved in a fight earlier in the school year. He also said he was presented with a separation agreement after a lack of support from district leadership throughout the investigative process. You can read McKelvey’s full statement below.

Meanwhile, the district sent out a letter to parents that said “While the District would like to share all the facts regarding this matter and clear up any misinformation that may be circulating, it is barred by law from discussing confidential personnel and/or student matters.”

You can read the board’s full email below.

This morning the Board of Directors of the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District accepted the resignation of Bill McKelvey as middle school principal, effective immediately. An interim middle school principal, Dr. LuAnn Haase, has been retained for the remainder of the 2023-24 school year. More information will be shared about Dr. Haase with our middle school families. The District is aware that there are some social media and other communications out in the community regarding this matter. While the District would like to share all the facts regarding this matter, and clear up any misinformation that may be circulating, it is barred by law from discussing confidential personnel and/or student matters. What the District can disclose to the community is that in all personnel and student matters, District policy, procedures and Iowa law are followed under the appropriate guidance from legal counsel and other outside personnel, as necessary. This matter was no exception. The Board would like to express its continued trust and confidence in Superintendent, Chad Janzen, and convey its appreciation for the efforts of all District personnel as they work to transition leadership in the middle school. The Board is confident that this will continue to be a successful and rewarding year for the students and staff of Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

