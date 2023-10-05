Request for Iowa absentee ballots due Oct. 23

The deadline to request an absentee ballot in Iowa is Oct. 23.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Secretary of State is reminding Iowans who want to vote in their local elections by mail in November that they have less than three weeks to request their absentee ballots.

The state has the form available online. It must be received at your local county auditor’s office by 5 p.m. Monday, by Oct. 23.

Those making such requests will need to provide their name, date of birth, their home address, and their voter ID number or driver’s license number. They must also indicate what election ballot they’re requesting.

IOWA VOTER INFORMATION
Absentee ballot request form
Check your registration status
Voter registration form
2023 Elections in Pottawattamie County
Pottawattamie County election FAQs
Find your Iowa polling place
Find your county auditor information

Pottawattamie County voters can send their ballot requests the auditor’s office at 227 S. 6th St., Council Bluffs IA 51501; or drop the form off there on the second floor.

For those wishing to vote in person, Election Day is Tuesday Nov. 7. Early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 18. Polling hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and voters are reminded to bring their ID.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Middle School
Principal of Sergeant Bluff-Luton Middle School resigns
One woman is in police custody after a stabbing Thursday afternoon in Sioux City.
1 injured, 1 taken into custody after Sioux City stabbing
Documents: 17-year-old in Rock Valley, IA accused of causing traumatic brain injury to small child
Sioux Center police officer charged with assaulting a minor