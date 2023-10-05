Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley coming to Siouxland in the next couple of days

By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A couple of 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls are going to be in Siouxland in the coming days.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is planning a meet and greet event Monday in Le Mars, Iowa. He’ll be at the Wells Visitor Center and Ice Cream Parlor on Monday morning. Doors for that event open at 9:30 a.m with DeSantis expected to speak around 10 a.m.

Prior to that visit, on Sunday, Oct. 8, former South Carolina Governor and U.N Ambassador Nikki Haley will be in Siouxland. Haley will hold a Town Hall event at Morningside University on Sunday afternoon. That event will be in the Yockey Room at the Olson Student Center. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. The events gets underway at 5:30 p.m.

