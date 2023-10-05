Sioux Center police officer charged with assaulting a minor

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (Sioux County Radio) - An officer with the Sioux Center Police Department has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a minor.

According to Sioux County Radio, 30-year-old Steve Sanchez Topete faces one count of domestic assault-bodily injury. Sioux County Radio says Topete was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 1 after a disturbance was reported at the Candlelight Village Mobile Home Park in Orange City, Iowa.

Topete allegedly assaulted a 13-year-old at his residence.

A criminal complaint says Topete grabbed the victim’s wrist causing visible injuries and redness to her wrist. He also allegedly pushed the victim up the stairs in the kitchen / living room area causing her to fall forward. The victim had a visible injury and a mark on her right elbow consistent with falling forward onto the floor, according to the complaint. Topete also allegedly kicked the victim in the right knee causing a mark just below the knee cap.

Online court documents show a no-contact order against Topete with the minor has been issued. Topete took the oath of office for the Sioux Center Police Department on Aug. 1, according to Sioux County Radio’s report.

KTIV has reached out to the Sioux Center Police Department regarding Topete’s arrest. We are waiting to hear back from them.

