Sioux City man gets 30 months in federal prison for sexually abusing a minor

By Dean Welte
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man from Sioux City will spend over two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a minor.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, 22-year-old Francisco Zapata received his sentence on Oct. 4, 2023. He was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment and will have to serve a five-year term of supervised release once he gets out of federal prison. He’ll also be required to register as a sex offender.

The press release states in 2021 FBI investigators talked to a a minor who said they met Zapata through social in the spring of that year. The minor told investigators she had sexual contact with Zapata on the Winnebago Indian Reservation. At the time of the incident, the minor was 14 years old and Zapata was 20.

When the FBI later interviewed Zapata, he reportedly admitted to having sexual contact with the minor. Zapata pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor in 2023.

