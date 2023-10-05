Sioux County authorities investigating after barrel falls off trailer and strikes passing vehicle

BOYDEN, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident that happened Wednesday morning and is asking the public for information.

According to the sheriff’s office, the accident happened at about 9 a.m. on Highway 18, about one mile west of Boyden, Iowa.

The sheriff’s office says 25-year-old Meghan Den Hartog of Hull, Iowa was going eastbound on Hwy 18 the same time a pickup pulling a trailer was going westbound on the highway. Authorities say as the two vehicles passed each other, a white plastic barrel fell from the pickup’s trailer and struck Den Hartog’s vehicle.

Authorities say the pickup did not stop at the scene.

Anyone with information on the pickup and trailer is asked to contact the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

