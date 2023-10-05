Siouxland Veteran celebrates the century mark with the Sioux City X’s

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - “I had a lot of victories in my life, but this probably has to go down as one of the best,” said Francis Foley who turned 100.

Joe Francis Foley batted a thousand at his birthday party thanks, in part, to the Sioux City Explorers.

“We just wanted to be a part of that celebration and we appreciate all of the support and he has given us over the years,” said Explorers Manager Steve Montgomery.

Foley’s has held Explorers season tickets for over 20 years. Even though he can’t always go to games, his grandson calls him during the game to fill him in.

“Every game when he has not been down on what’s going on. If we are getting our butt kicked or were kicking their butt I give him an update on what’s going on,” said Robby Loraditch a grandson.

Not only does he enjoy watching baseball, but he was also a softball player.

“Yes, he is in the Iowa’s softball hall of fame. He was a pitcher and he mostly pitched I would say 20 years,” said Katie Loraditch a daughter.

He also served in World War II and was also honored for his service.

“We were able to bring out our veteran volunteer and we did a special pinning with him as well,” said Kim Wilson Hospice of Siouxland

“Francis thank you for your service to our nation. Thank You for the sacrifices you made and the willingness to serve our country,” said Wilson.

When asked his secret to his long life, Foley had one piece of advice.

“If you live your normal life that you want to be in and you are in good health just keep it up that’s all that’s all I did.”

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.