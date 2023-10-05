‘Somebody was watching out for us’ says Wayne, NE tornado survivor

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - On October 4, 2013, Wayne, Nebraska’s Grossenburg Implement sat directly in the path of an EF4 tornado. So did millions of dollars in farm equipment, and dozens of lives inside the dealership.

“Well, that afternoon, I had just returned from Norfork,” said Dave Olson. In 2013, Dave Olson was the general manager of Grossenburg Implement, in Wayne. He had just come back from a sales call. “We were all in the sales area,” Olson said. “And, we had heard that there was maybe a tornado at Hoskins. But all we saw here was a really good thunderstorm.”

It wasn’t just a thunderstorm.

“One of our salesmen had left. And he tried to get back into town, decided it was raining too hard and came back, he came to the back door and tried to get in and I went over to let him in,” Olson said. “And I couldn’t get the door open. Because the wind was blowing so hard. I told him, motioned him to go to one of the other doors. I turned around and walked back toward my office. I thought I gotta check on that guy one more time. I took two steps toward the door, heard it coming, took two steps back the other way. And the next thing I remember was the roof went off.”

Debris hit Olson in the head, and knocked him out.

At the same time, Don Hypse was one of three people, who took shelter in the men’s restroom. “I didn’t fathom that it was a tornado at the time, I don’t think,” said Don Hypse. “But, in the men’s restroom, it was just loud and noisy and a lot of shaking around.”

After the storm passed, Hypse couldn’t believe his eyes. “We came out of the restroom, and the showroom that we looked at first was pretty well beat up,” said Hypse. “But then we looked out the front door and there was no glass. There was no doors, there was no anything.”

Olson thinks he was unconscious for about five minutes. But, when he woke up? “Well, the whole sales edition was gone, except for the south wall,” said Olson. “And there was a bunch of pickups that had been piled up against that. But otherwise, it came over the wall and it took the whole addition. And it was it was all gone.”

But, Olson and Hypse were alive. And so were 23 others that were inside the dealership then the tornado tore it apart. “Somebody was watching out for us,” Olson said.

By the next morning owner Barry Grossenburg had already started planning to rebuild. “His first comment when I saw him was, ‘I’ve always wanted to build a dealership from the ground up’,” said Hypse. “You’re gonna get your chance, Barry, because there’s nothing there.”

By Noon that same day Grossenburg already had a building to move into. After all, October is harvest season. A bad time for an implement dealership to be out of business. “You know, Monday, everybody was just doing something to move out of here and move to the temporary location,” Hypse said. “And the other thing we were proud of? Nobody ever missed a paycheck. Nobody ever missed any time off.”

Eleven months later, Grossenburg’s new dealership opened in Wayne... on the spot where the old one once stood. “Everybody talks about the Midwest, farm work ethic and stuff,” Hypse said. “And I guess that just, you know, that’s what we’d like to think of.” Collectively, the dealership was building a future for Grossenburg from the rubble of the past.

After the storm, Olson, and owner Barry Grossenburg, sought the advice of an implement dealer, in Kansas, who lost his business to a tornado. The owner told them to building something on site as soon as they could. That way, he said, people would know they were still in business. That’s just what happened.

