Wayne, NE family survived 2013 tornado in storm shelter as home was destroyed

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - One of the first farms in the path of an EF4 tornado, near Wayne, Nebraska, was the Krusemarks. Matt, Traci and their three young daughters took shelter as the twister tore their home apart.

“Well, that day was actually a lot like you’re seeing today, but a lot more humid,” said Traci Krusemark. “But, clouds that were just kind of moving in different directions.” Traci Krusemark was driving home that afternoon, and would soon learn those clouds hid a destructive secret. “On my drive home, I heard it on the radio that there was possibility of severe storms, in Stanton, or near Stanton,” said Traci.”

Traci’s husband, Matt, was home at their acreage south of Wayne, and turned on the TV. “I can remember Ron Demers saying, ‘this is a very serious situation’,” said Matt Krusemark. “That kind of hit me.”

Matt, who was home with his daughters, took action.

“I said, ‘girls, let’s go downstairs, let’s get into the tornado shelter’,” said Matt. With the girls, and Traci, in the shelter, Matt went outside to try and spot the twister headed for his home. “And she, my wife kept saying, ‘Matt, you need to get inside’,” said Matt. “And I said, ‘I’ll see it coming’. And then she hollers out, ‘They just said it’s going to be a rain wrapped tornado, you’re not going to see it, you’re just going to hear it’. And at that moment, I said, ‘run’ because I could hear it destroying the house right up the hill. I grabbed the tornado shelter door, pulled it shut, and I seen the trees go flying by the basement window, I guess I pulled the door shut. And I think the house was gone.”

After the tornado had passed, Matt opened the door, and was shocked by what he saw.

“I just remember opening the door slowly,” said Matt. “I could see daylight. The house was gone.” “I remember thinking that one standing wall in our house. It was kind of in the middle of the house,” said Traci. “And, we had one standing wall but otherwise it’s you know, no vehicles, no barns. It was just a lot of stuff everywhere.”

When the sun rose the next morning, the Krusemarks returned to the rubble that was once their home, and wept. “We came back, we both lost it,” said Matt. “But, then everybody showed back up. We went about our day.” They were grateful for the hundreds of volunteers who came to clear debris, and search for anything they could salvage. “It wasn’t so much ‘what are we going to do’ because I knew people would help take care of us,” said Traci. “But, looking around, what do you do to get all that stuff back?”

The Krusemarks stayed with family for a while. One good Samaritan even took his home, which was for sale, off the market, and let the family stay there. “And that was great,” Traci said. “I mean, one of the best phone calls we could get.”

19 months after the tornado took everything, the Krusemarks moved into their new house, which was built just a few yards from the spot where the old one once stood.

“Same piece of ground,” said Traci. “But nothing left. It was pretty much just all dirt when we started.”

When the Krusemarks built their new home, they made sure it had one special feature.

“A tornado shelter, and a really good one,” said Traci. “Concrete walls, ceiling,” said Matt. “Heavy, heavy steel door.” “And, it’s gonna be really safe,” said Traci.

