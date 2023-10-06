Annular ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse visible to the U.S. next weekend

SIOUX CITY (WOWT/KTIV) - On Saturday, Oct. 14, an annular solar eclipse will be visible in North America. During an annular solar eclipse, the moon appears smaller than the sun as it moves over it, leaving a thin, bright outer ring that creates a “ring of fire” effect.

2023 Annular Solar Eclipse (WOWT)

The annular eclipse path will cross through Oregon all the way to Texas. The complete “ring of fire” will only be visible along this path, however, other places across the country will get a partial view of the eclipse.

An annular solar eclipse will occur on Saturday, October 14th. (WSFA 12 News)

In Sioux City, the partial solar eclipse will be at 56% obscuration, meaning a little over half of the sun will be covered by the moon. Locally, the event will last 2 hours and 48 minutes. It will start at 3:24 p.m. with the maximum eclipse happening at 4:45 p.m.. The eclipse will end in Sioux City at 6:12 p.m.

Viewing will be weather permitting, if there is too much cloud cover at the time of the event it may not be visible.

Partial Solar Eclipse (WOWT)

There is also a virtual option to watch the eclipse on NASA’s YouTube beginning at 10:30 a.m.

If you’re planning on viewing the solar eclipse in person, it’s never safe to look directly at the sun without eye protection. NASA recommends wearing safe solar viewing glasses or “eclipse glasses” that provide more protection than regular sunglasses.

After this year, the next annular solar eclipse visible to the United States won’t be until 2046.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.