Around Siouxland: Midwest Honor Flight back in the air on Oct. 10

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Midwest Honor Flight has a lot of events coming up, including another trip to Washington, D.C.

Back in September, the Honor Flight took 85 veterans to D.C., and they’ll be taking another 85 veterans on Oct. 10. While in D.C. the veterans will be able to see all the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice.

These flights wouldn’t be possible without fundraising, donations and grants. Coming up, there is going to be a fundraiser “Jet a Vet to DC” at Redeemer Lutheran Church on Oct. 16. The event goes from 4 to 7 p.m. and features live music and dinner catered by Sneaky’s Chicken. All funds raised at the event go to the Honor Flight.

You can learn more about Midwest Honor Flight here.

