Around Siouxland: Siouxland International Film Festival

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Film aficionados around Siouxland are getting ready for this year’s Siouxland International Film Festival.

Running Thursday-Sunday at Sioux City’s Promenade Cinema 14, the 18th edition of the festival is bringing in around 45 short films from around the world for local people to view.

Among the offerings this year is an Oscar-nominated film about walruses in Siberia called “Haul-Out”.

In addition to the films, the festival also offers educational workshops on topics like cinematography and casting.

For more details about the schedule of this year’s festival and to buy tickets... check out the festival’s website.

