Bureau of Indian Affairs takes over policing on Omaha Reservation after officers walk off the job

MACY, Neb. (KTIV) - All of the rank-and-file officers of the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement walked off the job on Thursday, protesting the appointment of a new police chief they say is unqualified and is related to the tribal council chairman.

The news left tribal members, many of whom live near Macy, Nebraska, worried whether anyone would respond if they called 911.

It was a tense 24 hours on Nebraska’s Omaha Reservation - many wondered if they were safe after every officer in the police department walked off the job. Former Thurston County deputy and tribal member Josh Taylor said the dispute stems from the appointment of new Police Chief Vincent Merrick. He says rank-and-file officers had to go to national police training, while the new chief may not have shared that experience.

“To have the chief that you’ve worked with for so long be terminated, and then his replacement is someone that didn’t have to sacrifice that is, I think, kind of a lot of their issues that they’re trying to deal with and trying to comprehend,” said Taylor.

The Omaha Tribe’s attorney general told KTIV the tribe was “safe and secure,” in the officers’ absence. But she wouldn’t say who was patrolling the streets with all of the officers off the job.

Taylor says the Bureau of Indian Affairs, based in Winnebago, would cover the tribe’s borders. The Thurston County Sheriff’f Office confirmed on Friday more BIA officers have been detailed to the reservation.

BIA can arrest Native Americans. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office would handle crimes committed by non-natives.

“So if you staff it, if you police it with Bureau of Indian Affairs, you know, a lot of times these officers get put on assignment and get brought in from another reservation,” said Taylor.

Taylor also says many of the tribal members don’t want to be policed by a federal agency. They’d rather have law enforcement services from local police. And, he says response times may be slowed as deputies from Thurston County, or BIA officers, come from another city respond.

The FBI also maintains jurisdiction for major crimes. But Taylor says they wouldn’t be the ones responding to day-to-day calls.

KTIV can confirm the police chief for Walthill, Nebraska, also on the Omaha Reservation, is still on the job.

