Fire Prevention Week has students learning important safety tips

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some Sioux City students learned lifesaving skills from Sioux City Fire Rescue.

Firefighters kicked off Fire Prevention Week, today, at Sioux City’s Spalding Elementary.

This year’s theme is “Cooking Safety Starts With You! Pay Attention to Fire Prevention.”

While also learning about cooking safety, students were able to go through a fire safety trailer.

It’s a real-world way to teach kids what to do in those situations.

“Inanimate object like something that you’re just practicing versus like a real-life situation something they can visually put into an aspect of what they’re seeing what they’re doing,” said Spalding Park Elementary Assistant Principal Preston Fischer.

If you want to learn about fire safety, the Sioux City Fire Rescue will hold open houses at all of its stations on Sept. 8. Visitors can meet firefighters and rescue personnel, take a tour of the station, and learn some fire safety tips. The Event runs from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Sioux City’s Stations are located at:

Fire Station 1 - 315 9th St.

Fire Station 3 - 2630 3rd St.

Fire Station 4 - 3109 Dearborn Blvd.

Fire Station 5 - 4729 Southern Hills Dr.

Fire Station 6 - 4203 Morningside Ave.

Fire Station 7 - 3252 Floyd Blvd.

Fire Station 8 - 3829 W. 19th St.

North Sioux City Fire Department will also host an open house this Sunday. The hands-on, interactive, educational event will take place from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the firehouse in North Sioux City.

