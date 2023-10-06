Fire Prevention Week has students learning important safety tips

By Joe McMahan
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some Sioux City students learned lifesaving skills from Sioux City Fire Rescue.

Firefighters kicked off Fire Prevention Week, today, at Sioux City’s Spalding Elementary.

This year’s theme is “Cooking Safety Starts With You! Pay Attention to Fire Prevention.”

While also learning about cooking safety, students were able to go through a fire safety trailer.

It’s a real-world way to teach kids what to do in those situations.

“Inanimate object like something that you’re just practicing versus like a real-life situation something they can visually put into an aspect of what they’re seeing what they’re doing,” said Spalding Park Elementary Assistant Principal Preston Fischer.

If you want to learn about fire safety, the Sioux City Fire Rescue will hold open houses at all of its stations on Sept. 8. Visitors can meet firefighters and rescue personnel, take a tour of the station, and learn some fire safety tips. The Event runs from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Sioux City’s Stations are located at:

  • Fire Station 1 - 315 9th St.
  • Fire Station 3 - 2630 3rd St.
  • Fire Station 4 - 3109 Dearborn Blvd.
  • Fire Station 5 - 4729 Southern Hills Dr.
  • Fire Station 6 - 4203 Morningside Ave.
  • Fire Station 7 - 3252 Floyd Blvd.
  • Fire Station 8 - 3829 W. 19th St.

North Sioux City Fire Department will also host an open house this Sunday. The hands-on, interactive, educational event will take place from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the firehouse in North Sioux City.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Middle School
Principal of Sergeant Bluff-Luton Middle School resigns
One woman is in police custody after a stabbing Thursday afternoon in Sioux City.
No charges after stabbing in Sioux City, police say
Documents: 17-year-old in Rock Valley, IA accused of causing traumatic brain injury to small child
Sioux Center police officer charged with assaulting a minor

Latest News

Fire Prevention Week has students learning important safety tips
A BIA car is seen parked at the Omaha Tribal Police Department building in Macy on Friday.
Bureau of Indian Affairs takes over policing on Omaha Reservation after officers walk off the job
Shot of the logo of the film festival.
Sioux City International Film Festival showing over 40 films through the weekend
FILE - A pedestrian walks past a sign for the Iowa Caucuses on a downtown skywalk, in Des...
Iowa Democrats announce plan for January caucus with delayed results in attempt to keep leadoff spot