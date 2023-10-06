Freeze Warning for much of Siouxland into Saturday morning

**Freeze Warning for central and western Siouxland Friday night until 9 am Saturday**

**Frost Advisory for eastern Siouxland Friday night until 9 am Saturday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a cold and windy Friday as highs only made it into the low 50s across the region and the wind gusted over 40 miles per hour at times.

Now the coldest air of this early fall season will descend into Siouxland through Saturday morning.

Skies will clear out and the wind will continue to come down with lows by Saturday morning in the low 30s meaning areas of frost will be possible and some areas could even see their first freezing temperatures.

A Freeze Warning will be in effect into early Saturday morning for central and western Siouxland while eastern Siouxland will be in a Frost Advisory.

Saturday will not be nearly as windy as the past couple of days and with plenty of sunshine highs will reach into the upper 50s to lower 60s across the area.

It will still be chilly Saturday night, but not as cold with lows in the upper 30s expected.

Temperatures will keep rebounding for the latter part of the weekend with highs on Sunday making it into the upper 60s to maybe even 70 under a partly cloudy sky with a bit more of a breeze returning.

Temperatures will cool back down a bit to start the workweek with highs in the upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky on Monday.

Will the workweek keep feeling like October?

