Homeowner shoots, kills would-be burglar during attempted break-in, police say

A homeowner in Arizona reportedly shot a would-be burglar during an attempted break-in. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Arizona authorities say a man is dead after being shot during an attempted break-in.

KPHO reports that an alleged intruder was shot and killed by a homeowner late Thursday night.

According to police, a man was trying to break into a home near 17th Avenue and Camelback Road just before 11 p.m.

The homeowner reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the would-be burglar in the chest.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the situation. They did not immediately identify the man killed or the homeowner.

Arizona police didn’t say if the homeowner would be facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Middle School
Principal of Sergeant Bluff-Luton Middle School resigns
One woman is in police custody after a stabbing Thursday afternoon in Sioux City.
No charges after stabbing in Sioux City, police say
Documents: 17-year-old in Rock Valley, IA accused of causing traumatic brain injury to small child
Sioux Center police officer charged with assaulting a minor

Latest News

Sioux City International Film Festival showing over 40 films through the weekend
In this image from the body-worn camera of a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer,...
Man who attacked Capitol with tomahawk and now promotes Jan. 6 merchandise gets 7 years in prison
Sioux City Fire Rescue hold their Fallen Firefighters Ceremony.
Sioux City Fire Rescue honor fallen brothers with Fallen Firefighters Ceremony
Nebraska man facing murder charge after allegedly killing father