Krajewski advances to semifinals at first day of state tennis

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KTIV) -Entering the state tennis tournament as the top seed, a lot is expected from you, and Nora Krajewski did not disappoint.

In her lone singles match of the night Krajewski cruised past her opponent and into the semifinals in straight sets.

Krajewski will now face Peyton Ogle in the semis, a win and it’s to the finals which will also be played on Friday.

