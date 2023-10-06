Lakes Area News: Eurasian Watermilfoil Treatment Update

Eurasian watermilfoil is an invasive species officials are trying to get rid of at the Iowa Great Lakes.(KUOO Radio)
By KUOO Radio
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAHPETON, Iowa (KUOO) - It appears the treatment for Eurasian watermilfoil on West Lake Okoboji was a success.

Mike Hawkins of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said the treatments were made a couple of weeks, or so, ago in the area of the harbor, the canals at Little Miller’s Bay and the Lazy Lagoon vicinity.

”We’ve gone back and checked a couple of times and it looks like the Eurasian watermilfoil is gone,” said Hawkins. “The plant is all dead. There are other plants there, other native plants, that don’t seem to have been affected although it’s a little hard to tell this time of year because a lot of things are starting to die back for the year. They do that in the fall. But it looks like the Eurasian watermilfoil is dead. We’ll go back in in the spring and check all those areas again to make sure we’ve got everything we intended to. So, from here on out it’s just monitoring.”

Hawkins added, the DNR has a new Aquatic Plant Management Biologist for the state of Iowa. That office has a team that goes out to lakes throughout the state to assist in the monitoring process. He also emphasized the importance of taking the necessary precautions to prevent any new infestations of aquatic invasive species.

