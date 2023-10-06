SCCSD Superintendent Dr. Rod Earleywine answers questions from Northside Neighborhood Network

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Neighborhood Network’s Northside Coalition met Thursday night with a special guest: the superintendent of schools.

The coalition invited Dr. Rod Earleywine to ask questions about the school district. Some issues included the school’s curriculum, pick up and drop off traffic, and cell phones.

Earleywine said he believes it’s important to get out in the community and listen to the input of the people who help fund our public schools.

”Any time I can get out and answer questions from the community, I think that’s really important,” said Dr. Earleywine. “As part of my responsibilities as the superintendent of schools, I need to be that liaison with the community, and they need to get to know me, I need to get to know them, because we have a very diverse community.”

Earleywine and the Coalition also discussed holding open houses so that taxpayers can take a look inside of local schools in the future.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.