SCCSD Superintendent Dr. Rod Earleywine answers questions from Northside Neighborhood Network

By Nick Reis
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Neighborhood Network’s Northside Coalition met Thursday night with a special guest: the superintendent of schools.

The coalition invited Dr. Rod Earleywine to ask questions about the school district. Some issues included the school’s curriculum, pick up and drop off traffic, and cell phones.

Earleywine said he believes it’s important to get out in the community and listen to the input of the people who help fund our public schools.

”Any time I can get out and answer questions from the community, I think that’s really important,” said Dr. Earleywine. “As part of my responsibilities as the superintendent of schools, I need to be that liaison with the community, and they need to get to know me, I need to get to know them, because we have a very diverse community.”

Earleywine and the Coalition also discussed holding open houses so that taxpayers can take a look inside of local schools in the future.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Wednesday afternoon Sioux City Police were sent to the Casey's on Casselman Street for a fight.
Sioux City Police charge 2 parents, 3 teens after fight at Casey’s
Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body...
Man dies after being buried under corn feed inside silo, officials say
12 juveniles, 7 adults arrested after fight at Sioux City Casey’s on Monday
Six South Dakota baseball players facing rape charges

Latest News

Lakes Area News: Eurasian Watermilfoil Treatment Update
Two Finches Spa partners with Wigs For Kids for hair donations
SCCSD Superintendent Dr. Rod Earleywine answers questions from Northside Neighborhood Network
Sioux City Community members gathered at Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil to honor lives lost