Sioux City Community members gathered at Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil to honor lives lost

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Thursday night, members from the Sioux City community gathered together to remember those who lost their life due to domestic violence.

Every year, SafePlace holds a vigil as a way to honor people affected by domestic violence. SafePlace is an organization that provides support, advocacy, and a safe environment for those affected by.

The vigil is a time for people not only to remember those who died suffering through the physical and mental abuse, but also to honor survivors who made it out. During the vigil, some read stories about the victims.

One organizer shared what she hopes the vigil brings to the community.

“Not only an awareness, but some community building and that if they have anybody that they know or suspect or they themselves are affected by domestic violence, they know where to reach out,” said Stephanie Pickinpaugh, Executive Director of SafePlace.

Anyone struggling with domestic violence can call the SafePlace Crisis Hotline at 1-800-982-7233 or, go to the SafePlace shelter at 1723 Grandview Boulevard in Sioux City.

For more information about SafePlace, click here.

