Sioux City Fire Rescue honor fallen brothers with Fallen Firefighters Ceremony

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - First responders put their lives on the line every day to make sure their communities are safe. Some, make the ultimate sacrifice to serve and protect. Friday afternoon, Sioux City Fire Rescue honored their fallen brothers during a ceremony at City Hall.

During Friday’s Fallen Firefighters ceremony, the Sioux City Fire Rescue Honor Guard presented a flower wreath commemorating the 12 Sioux City firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty. They also read out each firefighter’s name and rang the bell in each one’s honor. To conclude the ceremony, they rang the bell in three sets of three rings to signify an end to a firefighter’s career and a return home.

The last time Sioux City firefighters died in the line of duty was in 1982 when Kirk Wicker and Michael Johnson died fighting the “Hen House” fire.

Captain Dustin Johnson, the son of fallen firefighter Michael Johnson, shared how impactful this day is for everyone.

“This really hits close to home. But when we do the ceremony, it’s a reminder to us all that the next day is not guaranteed. So we honor these men today just so we don’t forget their memory, the sacrifice they made,” said Captain Dustin Johnson with Sioux City Fire Rescue.

Johnson also shared that the ceremony reminds them how to move along in a safe fashion, and to make sure everyone goes home at the end of their shift.

Below is a full list of Sioux City firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Lawrence Shanley-1884

William T.J. Scherer-1885

Henry J. Brow-1911

Frank Fulton-1914

Seeley Lawton-1914

LeRoy Tone – 1938

Carl Anderson - 1945

Valois Linden-1952

Stephen Mironchik-1952

Edward Kudron-1965

Kirk Wicker-1982

Michael Johnson-1982

