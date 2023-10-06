Sioux City International Film Festival showing over 40 films through the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City International Film Festival is back and just keeps getting bigger.

The event kicked off Thursday and runs all weekend at the Promenade Cinema in downtown Sioux City

This is the 18th year for the festival and 46 short films are showing. They run the gamut from drama and documentary to sci-fi and horror.

Organizers say they’re excited about the way the festival has grown over the years.

“Feels really good to see the audience grow, see the number of films submitted grow, to see the quality of the films just exponentially better,” said Sioux City International Film Festival Vice President Gregory Giles.

The best of each film genre, overall best film, and “audience favorite” will all receive a Siouxsie Award.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.