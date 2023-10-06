Two Finches Spa partners with Wigs For Kids for hair donations

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This Thursday, Siouxlanders had the chance to get a trim for a good cause.

Thursday evening, Two Finches Spa at Sioux City’s Warrior Hotel partnered with Wigs For Kids to take donations of hair, and money, to support the cause.

Wigs For Kids is a non-profit that helps provide children who are suffering from cancer or other auto-immune diseases with wigs that grow with them as they get older. The idea for the partnership came after a Sioux City father’s positive experience getting a wig for his daughter through the organization.

”Once she lost her hair from chemotherapy, going out in public, she was really shy about that,” said Jeff Edlund, whose daughter received a free wig through Wigs For Kids. “You could see, people would stare, people would kind of look at her a little differently. And when she got her wig and she would wear it out, I mean, the first time I remember, we were going through the store, and she even mentioned, ‘nobody’s staring at me. Everybody’s just looking at me like I’m a regular kid.”

After their experience, Edlund’s other daughter decided to donate her hair to the cause.

Each wig costs around $1,800 to make and requires 25-30 ponytails. In spite of the cost, Wigs For Kids makes sure to provide all their wigs free of charge. And as kids grow and get older, they’ll also be able to get new wigs that fit them for free.

”Just the difference in this organization of being able to provide those wigs for families who would not otherwise be able to afford them themselves, I think is what really touched me with wanting to be sure that we partnered with this organization,” said Lynn Kollbaum, Spa Manager at Two Finches Spa.

Anyone with 12 inches of non-chemically treated hair can donate at Two Finches. To set up an appointment, you can give them a call at (712) 317-1008. You can also make a donation directly to Wigs For Kids through their website.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.