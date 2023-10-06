Vermillion boys advance to semis with 7-0 win

VERMILLION, SD (KTIV) -Being able to host a state tournament game is a big deal, and as the Vermillion Tanagers found out a big advantage as well.

The Tanagers stormed out of the gates against seven seed Custer. Posting 4 goals in the first half of action.

A 3 goal second half helped seal the deal as the Tanagers dominated possession of the ball, holding it for the majority of the match.

Vermillion now advances to the semifinals where they will take on Tea Area on Saturday at 6:00 pm in Vermillion.

