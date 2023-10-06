A windy and cool Friday with the chance of frost overnight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning we had some light showers move through the region, but the main focus is the wind. We are seeing winds up to 25 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts near 45 miles per hour. Causing us to see wind chills in the mid to low 30s across Siouxland.

Because of the gusty winds, we have a wind advisory in effect for most counties west of I-29 until 1 p.m. today. Winds could be gusting as high as 45 to 50 miles per hour.

And since we will see a windy and somewhat cloudy day, our highs will not be on the warm side today. Highs will be in the mid- to low-50s across Siouxland. The wind out of the northwest will make it feel like temperatures are in the 40s for much of the day.

Then, on Friday night, we will likely see our first frost of the year. Lows will be dipping down into the low 30s to the upper 20s across the region.

Because of the chance of getting below freezing, all of Siouxland is either under a freeze warning or a frost advisory overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

The good news is that the wind does begin to calm down tonight. Then this weekend we will see nice fall weather with sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

I have all the details in the attached video

