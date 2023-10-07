11-year-old killed after dirt bike collides with semi in Plymouth County Saturday

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - An 11-year-old was killed Saturday morning after the dirt bike they were driving collided with a semi.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to the 22000 block of C38 for an accident involving a semi and a motorcycle.

Authorities say the semi tractor-trailer was traveling east on C38 when a dirt bike going south on private property, entered C38 and collided with the semi.

The 11-year-old driving the dirt bike, who is not being identified at the time, was killed.

The driver of the semi was not injured. Iowa State Patrol and the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.

