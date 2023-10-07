11-year-old killed after dirt bike collides with semi in Plymouth County Saturday

11-year-old killed after dirt bike collides with semi in Plymouth County Saturday
11-year-old killed after dirt bike collides with semi in Plymouth County Saturday(WTOC)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - An 11-year-old was killed Saturday morning after the dirt bike they were driving collided with a semi.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to the 22000 block of C38 for an accident involving a semi and a motorcycle.

Authorities say the semi tractor-trailer was traveling east on C38 when a dirt bike going south on private property, entered C38 and collided with the semi.

The 11-year-old driving the dirt bike, who is not being identified at the time, was killed.

The driver of the semi was not injured. Iowa State Patrol and the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Middle School
Principal of Sergeant Bluff-Luton Middle School resigns
One woman is in police custody after a stabbing Thursday afternoon in Sioux City.
No charges after stabbing in Sioux City, police say
Carl Ruskamp
Nebraska man facing murder charge after allegedly killing father
The Nebraska State Auditor has launched an investigation in a former city clerk for Ponca.
Former city clerk for Ponca, NE allegedly deleted decades of city data before being fired

Latest News

Sioux County man arrested
Sioux County man arrested on sexual abuse charges
Scene of the Fire in Spirit Lake
Saturday morning Fire in Spirit Lake
Lyon County car accident
Warrants out after driver flees scene of Lyon County car accident
Jaime Zobrist arrest photo
Wrong way driving leads to charges in Stanton County