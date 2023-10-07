Chilly morning will lead to a below average afternoon

**Freeze Warning for central and western Siouxland until 9 am Saturday**

**Frost Advisory for eastern Siouxland until 9 am Saturday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Last weekend we saw consecutive days where temperatures were above 90 degrees and it felt like summer would maintain its grip across the area. Fast forward to this weekend, not only are we expecting below average temperatures in the afternoon, but we are nearing the freezing point across the area this morning. For that reason, a frost advisory and a freeze warning remain in effect until 9 am. Temperatures will then rise into the upper 50s to low 60s with abundant sunshine. Winds will also be much calmer compared to recent days providing a picture-perfect fall afternoon.

Heading into this evening lows are not expected to be as cool with upper 30s to low 40s anticipated. A warmer start will lead to a warmer Sunday and highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will also pick up out of the northwest sat 10-20 mph leading to a breezy day.

A cold front will move into the area during the day Sunday and that will limit temperatures on Monday. Expect mid to upper 50s with plenty of sunshine. Unsettled weather does not look to return until later in the day on Wednesday. Occasional shower chances are becoming more likely between Wednesday evening and Friday morning.

As we head into next weekend will things dry out and warm up? Stay tuned for News 4 at 6 and 10 for details.

