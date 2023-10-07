Chilly morning will lead to a below average afternoon

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

**Freeze Warning for central and western Siouxland until 9 am Saturday**

**Frost Advisory for eastern Siouxland until 9 am Saturday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Last weekend we saw consecutive days where temperatures were above 90 degrees and it felt like summer would maintain its grip across the area. Fast forward to this weekend, not only are we expecting below average temperatures in the afternoon, but we are nearing the freezing point across the area this morning. For that reason, a frost advisory and a freeze warning remain in effect until 9 am. Temperatures will then rise into the upper 50s to low 60s with abundant sunshine. Winds will also be much calmer compared to recent days providing a picture-perfect fall afternoon.

Heading into this evening lows are not expected to be as cool with upper 30s to low 40s anticipated. A warmer start will lead to a warmer Sunday and highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will also pick up out of the northwest sat 10-20 mph leading to a breezy day.

A cold front will move into the area during the day Sunday and that will limit temperatures on Monday. Expect mid to upper 50s with plenty of sunshine. Unsettled weather does not look to return until later in the day on Wednesday. Occasional shower chances are becoming more likely between Wednesday evening and Friday morning.

As we head into next weekend will things dry out and warm up? Stay tuned for News 4 at 6 and 10 for details.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Middle School
Principal of Sergeant Bluff-Luton Middle School resigns
One woman is in police custody after a stabbing Thursday afternoon in Sioux City.
No charges after stabbing in Sioux City, police say
Carl Ruskamp
Nebraska man facing murder charge after allegedly killing father
The Nebraska State Auditor has launched an investigation in a former city clerk for Ponca.
Former city clerk for Ponca, NE allegedly deleted decades of city data before being fired

Latest News

Carmelo's Morning Forecast
Carmelo's Morning Forecast
Freeze Warning
Freeze Warning for much of Siouxland into Saturday morning
Freeze Warning
Freeze Warning for much of Siouxland into Saturday morning
A windy and cool Friday with the chance of frost overnight
A windy and cool Friday with the chance of frost overnight