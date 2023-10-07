Morningside University dedicates new entrance to former president, John Reynders

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday during Morningside University’s homecoming weekend, they took the time to dedicate their newest project to their 12th president, John Reynders.

Over the last 2 years, they raised $1.3 million to construct a new entrance, plaza and remodel the Lewis Hall lobby, dedicating the project to former President John Reynders.

John Reynders was appointed Morningside’s 12th president in 1999 and saw the school’s upgrade from Morningside College, to University. He was also part of the transition of the athletics department switching from NCAA to NAIA.

Reynders went on to lead Morningside for 20 years. For him, the university became his home.

”I think the reason that you serve in this capacity, and its a privilege to serve as president of a university, especially one as wonderful as this, is the chance to make a difference in student’s lives,” said John Reynders, former president of Morningside University. “And Morningside, for generations, has been making enormous differences in kids’ lives. And I like to think that the two of us played a part in that for 22 years of touching the lives of many many students.”

Friends, family, former students and colleagues gathered together to honor and celebrate all the Reydners have done for Morningside.

“We are really overjoyed and overwhelmed. It means so much to us because everybody involved in the project meant so much to us and still do and will forever be in our hearts,” said Robin Reynders, John Reynders’ Wife.

After his retirement in 2022, the Reynders moved to Punta Gorda, Florida.

