Musketeers light up the scoreboard in home opener win

By Amber Salas
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is officially hockey time in Sioux City as the Sioux City Musketeers returned home to the Tyson Events Center.

The Musketeers have already played four games this season, but on Friday night the team was back in front of the Musketeer faithful at their home opener.

The day consistence of plenty of special moments, including Special Olympics World Games 4x medalist Mitchell Betsworth who dropped the ceremonial first puck.

All the action started in the first period when the Musketeers go to the backdoor where Kaden Shahan fires it for the goal. That’s the first goal at home for the 1-0 Musketeers lead.

Later in the first, Waterloo gets fancy bringing it around and sliding it just inside the pipes for the equalizer to make it 1-1. But the Musketeers get fired up. Brian Nicholas goes charging up the ice taking the open shot but it’s a glove save from Waterloo.

But in the second period, Joseph Mense gets the puck with nothing but open ice ahead of him. He fires the wide-open shot for the goal making it 2-1.

Musketeers win the home opener 5-2.

