Nebraska downs Illinois 20-7 for first B1G win under Rhule

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WOWT) - After a three-game home stint, the Huskers are back on the road in Week 6 of the college football season.

It’s Friday Night Lights, college edition, as the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-3, 0-2) play host to Nebraska (2-3, 0-2) in a critical Big Ten bout.

1ST QUARTER

Illinois’ offense found success on the first series of the game but came up empty. The Illini drove 79 yards in 12 plays down to the 1-yard line, only to be stuffed by the Nebraska defense on 2nd, 3rd, and 4th down.

The Huskers’ goalline stand was their first red zone stop of the season and kept the game scoreless with 8:46 left in the 1st quarter.

Nebraska took advantage of the defensive stand.

Starting from under the shadow of their own goalpost, the Huskers drove 86 yards in 11 plays to take a 3-0 lead with a 31-yard field goal by kicker Tristan Alvano.

2ND QUARTER

After the two squads traded punts to open the second frame, Nebraska’s offense struck again.

The Huskers converted three separate 3rd downs on a 14-play, 79-yard drive for a touchdown. RB Anthony Grant plunged into the endzone from the Illinois 1-yard-line and K Tristan Alvano converted the extra point to make it 10-0 Nebraska with 6:47 left in the 2nd quarter.

Illinois misfielded the ball on the ensuing kickoff and Nebraska recovered the fumble at the Illini 25-yard-line.

On the next play, QB Heinrich Haarberg scampered for a touchdown on a keeper right up the middle, extending the Husker lead to 17-0 with 6:37 to go in the first half.

Illinois didn’t lay down, though. With just over 90 seconds remaining in the 2nd quarter, Illinois QB Luke Altmeyer sailed a pass deep down the right sideline and into the waiting arms of Pat Bryant, who made the catch and cruised into the endzone for the score.

The touchdown made it 17-7 Nebraska with 1:31 left.

Nebraska punted on the next possession, and Illinois took over at its own 34.

The Illini managed to move the ball to the edge of field-goal range, but K Caleb Griffin sent the 55-yard attempt wide right, keeping the score 17-7 going into halftime.

3RD QUARTER

Illinois forced Nebraska to punt to start the second half, but the Husker defense came up big again.

On 3rd & 9 from their own 14, Illinois QB Luke Altmeyer completed a pass to Griffin Moore, who fumbled after a big hit by Phalen Sanford. The ball flew out of Moore’s hands and into the hands of Nebraska’s Tommi Hill.

The Huskers couldn’t find the endzone with the short field, but K Tristan Alvano added three more with a 32-yard field goal, putting Nebraska up 20-7 with 8:16 left in the 3rd quarter.

After an Illini 3-and-out, Nebraska’s special teams unit made another massive play, blocking a punt deep inside Illinois territory.

Illinois’ self-inflicted wound started to pile up. The Illini turned the ball over on downs on the next series after the Husker defense stuffed a 4th & 1 attempt at midfield.

4TH QUARTER

Nebraska made its first big mistake of the game early in the final quarter. On 1st & 10 from the Illinois 17-yard-line, RB Emmett Johnson fumbled and after a long scrum, the Illini came up with the ball.

As they had all night, the Husker defense stood strong and forced another punt, setting up the offense in prime field position.

After an interception from Nebraska QB Heinrich Haarberg, Illinois took over at its own 27-yard-line down by 13 with 10:16 remaining.

The series ended in yet another turnover, as Nebraska’s Quinton Newsome picked off Illinois QB Luke Altmeyer. A penalty on the play set up the Huskers at the Illini 29.

Both teams turned the ball over multiple times within the final 10 minutes of the contest.

The Illinois offense put forth a last-ditch effort to get back into the game, but for one final time on the night, the Husker defense shut it down.

With 1:27 left, the Illini turned the ball over on downs once again, this time inside the Nebraska red zone.

The Huskers kneeled out the clock to put the game on ice, sealing a 20-7 win and the first Big Ten victory of head coach Matt Rhule’s career.

PREGAME COVERAGE

The Huskers were dominated on their home field last week by No. 2 Michigan; a 45-7 trampling in which Nebraska gave up a whopping 249 rushing yards.

“We didn’t play well,” Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule said in his press conference Monday. “That’s not to take anything away from Michigan. Michigan is an excellent football team but we could’ve played better than that. That’s on all of us, and I don’t think there’s a guy in that locker room who doesn’t feel that way. That wasn’t good enough.”

Prior to running into the Wolverine buzzsaw, though, the Huskers were starting to find their rhythm, with back-to-back wins over Northern Illinois in week two and Lousiana Tech in week three.

Now, Nebraska has a chance to get back to the .500 mark and pick up its first conference win of the season against Illinois.

GAME INFO

When : Friday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

Where : Illinois Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Ill.

Watch : Fox Sports 1 (FS1)

Listen : Huskers Radio Network

Vegas Odds: Nebraska +3.5, O/U 43.5

The Illini enter this game off arguably their worst game of the season, too, in the form of a 44-19 loss at Purdue last week.

Like the Huskers, Illinois is hungry for its first Big Ten win of 2023, having also lost to Penn State 30-13 three weeks ago.

Illinois has owned the matchup with Nebraska over the past three seasons, beating the Huskers 41-23 in 2020, 30-22 in 2021, and 26-9 last season.

There were questions surrounding where this game would be played for a brief moment Tuesday night when a fire broke out inside the University of Illinois Memorial Stadium.

6 News reported the fire with the help of NBC affiliate WAND in Central Illinois and learned shortly thereafter from university officials that there was not enough damage to impact the stadium’s ability to host Friday’s game.

