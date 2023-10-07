Nice fall weather is sticking around for the next few days.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning we woke up to lows in the upper 20s to low 30s all across Siouxland, which also gave many areas of Siouxland their first frost of the season.

Today we warmed up into the upper 50s to low 60s across much of the region with plenty of sunshine. On top of the nice weather, our winds finally calmed down, with winds only up to about 5 to 10 miles per hour, which is a lot better than wind gusts near 40 miles per hour like we saw Friday.

Looking towards tonight, we are forecasting lows to fall into the 30s across Siouxland. Not as cool as last night and not expecting to fall below freezing like we did Friday night.

The wind will also calm out of the southwest to the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. When it comes to cloud coverage, we will see partly cloudy conditions in the region.

Sunday is looking to be another repeat of our Saturday. Forecasting highs to be a bit warmer and near average for this time of year. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. The wind will be a bit breezy out of the northwest, up to 20 miles per hour.

Then, at the start of the next work week, fall weather will continue with highs only in the 60s and 50s, with another chance of frost occurring Monday night.

Looking at the end of the next work week, we will see a storm system move into Siouxland, bringing us rain and maybe a few thunderstorms.

