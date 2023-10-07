Saturday morning Fire in Spirit Lake

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa. (KTIV) - Lakes Life Skills headquarter building was damaged by a fire that happened shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday according to KUOO Radio.

Spirit Lake Fire Chief Pat Daly stated, “We had smoke showing. When we got the first crew here he called back and said we had an active fire in the basement.”

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident according to authorities.

