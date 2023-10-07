Sioux County man arrested on sexual abuse charges

Sioux County man arrested
Sioux County man arrested(KTTC)
By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa. (KTIV) - A 20-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested on Tuesday for sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl.

According to the Sioux Center Police Department, Octavio Ramos Morales moved in with the minor this past May. They lived together since, and the minor became pregnant during this time. Morales was arrested Tuesday Oct. 3rd.

Authorities state Morales is charged with a class C felony and could face up to 10 years in prison. The charge is a third-degree sexual abuse of a child victim four or more years younger. A hearing is scheduled next week on Oct. 12th.

