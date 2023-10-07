Siouxland Filmmakers Club participate in 48 hour short film challenge

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - 48 hours, or 2,880 minutes, is all one group of filmmakers have to create a short film.

For the past 22 years, the ‘48 Hour Film Project’ competition has challenged filmmakers across the nation to create short films. This year, the Siouxland Filmmaker’s Club took on the challenge.

The project officially started Friday at 6 p.m.

Each group was not only tasked with creating the film within 48 hours, but they needed to incorporate certain elements. The film needed to be horror, as well as utilize a certain prop, character, and piece of dialog. Everything else, such as script, filming, and editing, was created within the time frame.

One member shared what their strategy was during those 48 hours.

”So the overall game plan is to film anything that is necessary we can today, and if there is more tomorrow. And then we got to edit the entire thing and have it uploaded to the film festival site by 7 pm I think on Sunday,” said John Murphy, a member of the Siouxland Filmmakers Club.

The entirety of their short film had to be between 4 and 7 minutes.

While the project may have been challenging, the group wanted to take it on as a way to grow as filmmakers and to reach out to others who share the same passion.

”As a filmmakers club, we are trying to kind of get our name out there in that we are not just video creatives, we are also trying to help other creatives. And so one of the ways we can do that is through projects that we participate in and this film project is one of them,” said Murphy.

For more information about the Siouxland Filmmakers Club, click here. If you want more information about where to see a screening of their film, click here.

