SportsFource Extra: Week Seven
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The high school football season is flying by with week seven already upon us, and the week brought plenty of action including plenty of battles for county supremacy.
Final Scores:
Iowa Scores:
Emmetsburg 49 Eagle Grove 8 Final
East Sac County 0 Manson NW Webster 8 Final
Ridge View 6 West Sioux 42 Final
OABCIG 12 Hinton 6 Final
Garner-H-V 6 Spirit Lake 62 Final
Estherville-LC 35 Forest City 14 Final
Unity Christian 16 Cherokee 20 Final
CL/GLR 42 Western Christian 7 Final
Sheldon 7 West Lyon 35 Final
Tri-Center 21 Woodbury Central 41 Final
Kingsley-Pierson 48 West Monona 6 Final
Southwest Valley 7 IKM-Manning 45 Final
Westwood 7 MMCRU 42 Final
South O’Brien 0 Gehlen Catholic 33 Final
Sibley-Ocheyedan 21 H-M-S 28 Final
Akron-Westfield 25 Alta-Aurelia 0 Final
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 20 Carroll 24 Final
S.C. East 45 D.M. Lincoln 18 Final
BH/RV 12 Bishop Heelan 42 Final
S.C. North 49 D.M. East 3 Final
Spencer 69 S.C. West 7 Final
Le Mars 42 Fort Dodge 7 Final
Storm Lake 13 Denison-Schleswig 41 Final
Sioux Center 19 MOC-FV 12 Final
Panorama 39 S. Cent. Calhoun 13 Final
Sioux Central 6 Pocahontas Area 12 Final
North Iowa 8 Harris-Lake Park 49 Final
Bishop Garrigan 48 GT/RA 20 Final
Newell-Fonda 13 Ar-We-Va 50 Final
Boyer Valley 38 Siouxland Christian 22 Final
Remsen St. Mary’s 56 Woodbine 26 Final
Nebraska Scores:
G.A.C.C 8 Wisner-Pilger 28 Final
Summerland 34 Plainview 62 Final
Pender 53 Lyons-Decatur N.E 13 Final
Wakefield 6 Homer 20 Final
Hartington-Newcastle 40 L.C.C 20 Final
Lutheran High N.E 12 Elkhorn Valley 38 Final
T.C.N.E 6 Crofton 62 Final
Ponca 0 Norfolk Catholic 49 Final
Cross County 58 Clarkson/Leigh 42 Final
Stanton 67 Bancroft-Rosalie 14 Final
Oakland-Craig 70 Tekamah-Herman 27 Final
Stuart 54 Santee 14 Final
Bloomfield 56 Wausa 12 Final
Wynot 1 Osmond 0 Forfeit
Humphrey St. Francis 60 Walthill 0 Final
Howells-Dodge 46 Winside 20 Final
EPPJ 60 Niobrara/Verdigre 8 Final
North Bend Central 20 L.V.S.S 41 Final
Battle Creek 30 Cedar Catholic 12 Final
Wayne 14 West Point-Beemer 28 Final
Central City 35 Pierce 48 Final
O’Neill 0 Boone Central 35 Final
Lincoln North Star 22 Norfolk 19 Final-OT
South Dakota Scores:
Elk Point-Jefferson 24 Tri-Valley 14 Final
Lakota Tech 0 Dakota Valley 54 Final
S.F. Roosevelt 14 Yankton 27 Final
Vermillion 13 Canton 42 Final
