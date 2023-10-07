SportsFource Extra: Week Seven

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The high school football season is flying by with week seven already upon us, and the week brought plenty of action including plenty of battles for county supremacy.

Final Scores:

Iowa Scores:

Emmetsburg 49 Eagle Grove 8 Final

East Sac County 0 Manson NW Webster 8 Final

Ridge View 6 West Sioux 42 Final

OABCIG 12 Hinton 6 Final

Garner-H-V 6 Spirit Lake 62 Final

Estherville-LC 35 Forest City 14 Final

Unity Christian 16 Cherokee 20 Final

CL/GLR 42 Western Christian 7 Final

Sheldon 7 West Lyon 35 Final

Tri-Center 21 Woodbury Central 41 Final

Kingsley-Pierson 48 West Monona 6 Final

Southwest Valley 7 IKM-Manning 45 Final

Westwood 7 MMCRU 42 Final

South O’Brien 0 Gehlen Catholic 33 Final

Sibley-Ocheyedan 21 H-M-S 28 Final

Akron-Westfield 25 Alta-Aurelia 0 Final

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 20 Carroll 24 Final

S.C. East 45 D.M. Lincoln 18 Final

BH/RV 12 Bishop Heelan 42 Final

S.C. North 49 D.M. East 3 Final

Spencer 69 S.C. West 7 Final

Le Mars 42 Fort Dodge 7 Final

Storm Lake 13 Denison-Schleswig 41 Final

Sioux Center 19 MOC-FV 12 Final

Panorama 39 S. Cent. Calhoun 13 Final

Sioux Central 6 Pocahontas Area 12 Final

North Iowa 8 Harris-Lake Park 49 Final

Bishop Garrigan 48 GT/RA 20 Final

Newell-Fonda 13 Ar-We-Va 50 Final

Boyer Valley 38 Siouxland Christian 22 Final

Remsen St. Mary’s 56 Woodbine 26 Final

Nebraska Scores:

G.A.C.C 8 Wisner-Pilger 28 Final

Summerland 34 Plainview 62 Final

Pender 53 Lyons-Decatur N.E 13 Final

Wakefield 6 Homer 20 Final

Hartington-Newcastle 40 L.C.C 20 Final

Lutheran High N.E 12 Elkhorn Valley 38 Final

T.C.N.E 6 Crofton 62 Final

Ponca 0 Norfolk Catholic 49 Final

Cross County 58 Clarkson/Leigh 42 Final

Stanton 67 Bancroft-Rosalie 14 Final

Oakland-Craig 70 Tekamah-Herman 27 Final

Stuart 54 Santee 14 Final

Bloomfield 56 Wausa 12 Final

Wynot 1 Osmond 0 Forfeit

Humphrey St. Francis 60 Walthill 0 Final

Howells-Dodge 46 Winside 20 Final

EPPJ 60 Niobrara/Verdigre 8 Final

North Bend Central 20 L.V.S.S 41 Final

Battle Creek 30 Cedar Catholic 12 Final

Wayne 14 West Point-Beemer 28 Final

Central City 35 Pierce 48 Final

O’Neill 0 Boone Central 35 Final

Lincoln North Star 22 Norfolk 19 Final-OT

South Dakota Scores:

Elk Point-Jefferson 24 Tri-Valley 14 Final

Lakota Tech 0 Dakota Valley 54 Final

S.F. Roosevelt 14 Yankton 27 Final

Vermillion 13 Canton 42 Final

